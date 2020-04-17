UK lockdown to stay as coronavirus peaks

The UK's coronavirus outbreak is starting to peak but it is too early to lift the lockdown because the virus would "run rampant", Britain's health minister says.

The UK has the fifth-highest official death toll from COVID-19 in the world, after the US, Italy, Spain and France, though the figure only covers hospital fatalities and the real number is probably much higher.

"We think it is too early to make a change," health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

"While we've seen a flattening of the number of cases, and thankfully a flattening of the number of deaths, that hasn't started to come down yet."

"If we just released all the measures now, then this virus would run rampant once again and we can't let that happen."

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson recuperates at a country residence from COVID-19 complications that nearly cost him his life, the British government discussed a review of the lockdown on Thursday.

An announcement is expected later.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Johnson, has already made clear there will be no immediate lifting of the social distancing measures announced on March 23.

The UK's death toll from COVID-19 in hospitals rose 861 to 13,729, as of 4pm local time on April 15.

Broader statistics that include deaths in care homes and in the community suggest the total toll is much larger.

Amid all the gloom, however, there was some hope.

British war veteran Tom Moore, 99, on Thursday completed 100 laps of his garden, raising more than STG12 million ($A24 million) for the health service.

"For all those people who are finding it difficult at the moment: the sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away," Moore said.

Imperial College London professor of mathematical biology Neil Ferguson said Britain would probably have to maintain some level of social distancing until a vaccine for the coronavirus is available.

"If we relax measures too much then we will see a resurgence in transmission," he told BBC radio.

"If we want to reopen schools, let people get back to work, then we need to keep the transmission down in another manner."

GlaxoSmithKline chief executive Emma Walmsley said on Wednesday that a vaccine was unlikely to be ready before the second half of 2021.