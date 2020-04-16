Ardern eyes end of NZ lockdown

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has rallied her "team of five million" towards New Zealand's goal of eliminating COVID-19, unveiling the country's pathway to ending lockdown.

Ms Ardern has foreshadowed ending her country's tough-as-nails nationwide level four lockdown next week.

On Thursday, she revealed the level three lockdown provisions that could follow, including the re-opening of schools, the return of restaurants and allowing more industries to function if they can prove they can operate safely.

Ms Ardern referred to the level three restrictions as "the waiting room or something like a recovery room".

"We have to wait and see if what we have done has worked," she said.

"After a while, if we don't show further signs of illness, we can go back to a life that is a bit more normal which is what level two really starts to feel like."

Benefiting from sea borders, a longer lead-in time to the arrival of cases and tough restrictions, the consensus is that New Zealand has seen the worst of COVID-19 as a heath crisis.

On Thursday, officials announced just 15 fresh cases, down from a peak 89 daily cases.

Nine Kiwis have died from the disease.

Ms Ardern said the country's response "has put us in the rare position where we can make choices about our next steps" and asked Kiwis to continue making sacrifices such as social distancing.

"Our best economic strategy is still to win the fight against the virus. Eliminate it," she said.

"We have the opportunity to do something no other country has achieved - elimination of the virus - but it will continue to need a team of five million behind it."

A decision on whether to end the lockdown will come at next Monday's cabinet meeting.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said the country's case numbers meant the "evidence looks compelling" for a shift.

Mr Peters also said New Zealand's border would would remain closed "until we see a worldwide vaccine that is working".

The exception could be Australia, with Mr Peters telling Newstalk ZB that was "a serious possibility that we are exploring as we speak".

Ms Ardern was less forthcoming on the proposed trans-Tasman bubble, saying the priority of her country and Australia would be on reducing the spread of COVID-19 before those talks would occur.

NEXT STEPS FOR NEW ZEALAND'S LOCKDOWN

EDUCATION

Now: Schools and universities closed

Next: Early childhood centres and schools open with voluntary attendance. Distance learning for universities

BUSINESS

Now: Only "essential" business allowed

Next: "Safe" business can resume without contact with customers

WORK FROM HOME

Now: Compulsory

Next: Compulsory if possible

PUBLIC VENUES

Now: Libraries, cinemas, museums, food courts, gyms, pools, playgrounds closed

Next: Remain closed

RESTAURANTS

Now: All closed

Next: Open only for takeaway, delivery

SOCIAL DISTANCING

Now: Two metres at all times

Next: Two metres outside home, one metre in the workplace

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

Now: Only for returning citizens or residents

Next: Only for returning citizens or residents

DOMESTIC TRAVEL

Now: All non-essential travel banned

Next: Travel between cities banned, local travel discouraged

WEDDINGS AND FUNERALS, INCLUDING MAORI TANGI

Now: Banned

Next: Limited to 10 people with no receptions