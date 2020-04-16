Trump to release guidelines for reopening

President Donald Trump says he's about to announce new guidelines on when and how coronavirus restrictions could be lifted to enable the US economy to restart.

But in a round of calls with business leaders, they told him they need more coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment before people can safely go back to work.

Trump said at his daily briefing that data indicates the US is "past the peak" of the COVID-19 epidemic, clearing the way for his plans to roll out guidelines to begin to "reopen" the country.

He called the latest data "encouraging," saying the numbers have "put us in a very strong position to finalise guidelines for states on reopening the country."

He said he would announce the guidelines after speaking with state governors on Thursday.

"Tomorrow is going to be a very big day," he said.

The new guidelines are expected to clear the way for an easing of restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while keeping them in place in harder-hit places. The ultimate decisions will remain with governors.

"We'll be opening some states much sooner than others," Trump said.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, added that data from across the country showed the nation "improving," but that Americans had to recommit to social distancing to keep up the positive momentum.

She said nine states have fewer than 1,000 cases and just a few dozen new cases per day.

Birx said the White House was particularly concerned about Rhode Island, noting it is now seeing a surge in cases from the Boston metro area after seeing a spike several weeks ago from cases from New York.

Trump consulted dozens of high-profile CEOs, union officials and other executives via conference calls Wednesday.

He received a mixed message from the industry leaders. They, too, said they want to get the economy going but had worries about how to safely do so.

One person who participated said it was stressed to Trump that expansion of testing and contact tracing was crucial, as well as guidelines for best practices on reopening businesses in phases or in one fell swoop.

The participant said those on the call noted to the administration that there was about to be a massive rush on personal protective equipment. Many businesses that are now shuttered will need the protective equipment to keep their employees and customers safe.

Trump was told "the economy will look very different and operations will look very different," one participant said.

The panel, which Trump dubbed the new Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups, also could help give Trump a measure of cover. If cases surge once restrictions are lifted, as many experts have warned, Trump will be able to tell the public he didn't act alone and the nation's top minds - from manufacturing to defence to technology - helped shape the plan.