Denmark schools return - with restrictions

Denmark has allowed primary school students to return to the classroom - but social distancing and hygiene measures are being enforced.

The gradual return to a new form of everyday life affects almost 400,000 schoolchildren from pre-school classes to grade 5, and about 250,000 children in daycare facilities.

By opening the facilities for younger children, the Danish government primarily wants to relieve parents who have had to look after their children while also working from home during the past four weeks.

It's an issue Australia's leaders will discuss on Thursday, as most states prepare to start term two away from the classroom. Victorian students resumed classes this week, by studying remotely.

The reopening of schools in Denmark hinged on the institutions following the Danish Health Authority's guidelines on keeping a safe distance and maintaining proper hygiene.

Anyone who feels sick or has a COVID-19 case in the family is being advised to stay at home for the time being.

Measures include ensuring that both play and some teaching is conducted outside; there must also be thorough hand-washing routines.

A local television station showed images of teachers on a walk in the forest with their young pupils, while the children held on to a long rope, two metres apart from each other, in order to practise social distancing.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited one of the many schools that reopened on Wednesday after a month of shutdown aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"They are very happy to see their friends," the prime minister said after her visit to the Lykkebo School in western Copenhagen.

"They had missed being with each other."

But she later wrote on Facebook: "Several of the kids told me it's hard not to give their best friends a reunion hug. I can really understand that."

She said she understood why some parents felt uncertain about sending their children back to school while the virus was still present in the country, and before much of the rest of the world does.

The reopening of nurseries, kindergartens and schools followed progress in stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus, and was part of the government's first steps towards lifting restrictions brought in during the pandemic.

The government acted quickly after the first case of the virus was recorded in the country and closed borders on March 14. However, restaurants, cafes, pubs, theatres and other leisure facilities will remain shut until May 10. Borders remain closed.

At least 309 people have died because of COVID-19 in Denmark, while there have been nearly 7000 confirmed cases.