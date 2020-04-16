World

Denmark schools return - with restrictions

By AAP Newswire

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a reopened primary school. - AAP

1 of 1

Denmark has allowed primary school students to return to the classroom - but social distancing and hygiene measures are being enforced.

The gradual return to a new form of everyday life affects almost 400,000 schoolchildren from pre-school classes to grade 5, and about 250,000 children in daycare facilities.

By opening the facilities for younger children, the Danish government primarily wants to relieve parents who have had to look after their children while also working from home during the past four weeks.

It's an issue Australia's leaders will discuss on Thursday, as most states prepare to start term two away from the classroom. Victorian students resumed classes this week, by studying remotely.

The reopening of schools in Denmark hinged on the institutions following the Danish Health Authority's guidelines on keeping a safe distance and maintaining proper hygiene.

Anyone who feels sick or has a COVID-19 case in the family is being advised to stay at home for the time being.

Measures include ensuring that both play and some teaching is conducted outside; there must also be thorough hand-washing routines.

A local television station showed images of teachers on a walk in the forest with their young pupils, while the children held on to a long rope, two metres apart from each other, in order to practise social distancing.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited one of the many schools that reopened on Wednesday after a month of shutdown aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"They are very happy to see their friends," the prime minister said after her visit to the Lykkebo School in western Copenhagen.

"They had missed being with each other."

But she later wrote on Facebook: "Several of the kids told me it's hard not to give their best friends a reunion hug. I can really understand that."

She said she understood why some parents felt uncertain about sending their children back to school while the virus was still present in the country, and before much of the rest of the world does.

The reopening of nurseries, kindergartens and schools followed progress in stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus, and was part of the government's first steps towards lifting restrictions brought in during the pandemic.

The government acted quickly after the first case of the virus was recorded in the country and closed borders on March 14. However, restaurants, cafes, pubs, theatres and other leisure facilities will remain shut until May 10. Borders remain closed.

At least 309 people have died because of COVID-19 in Denmark, while there have been nearly 7000 confirmed cases.

Latest articles

News

NSW controls the tap

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is passing the buck by blaming the Federal Government for farmers not having water, according to NSW Member for Murray Helen Dalton. Mrs Dalton said Sunday night’s episode of 60 Minutes highlighted how dairy, rice...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Illegal tobacco crop seized

More than two tonnes of tobacco has been seized in the states south. Police received information that a large illegal tobacco crop was being grown on a property in Berrigan earlier this week. Investigators from the Murray River Police District went...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Systems compromised

Our most efficient and productive agricultural systems have been compromised due to political games, but it’s time to draw a line in the sand. The community based Speak Up Campaign congratulated 60 Minutes for highlighting the shocking state of...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

World

China’s new high for imported virus cases

New confirmed cases of coronavirus in mainland China reached 99 on Saturday from 46 the previous day, with all but two involving travellers from abroad.

AAP Newswire
World

Not time to back off: Fauci

The top US infectious disease expert has warned it is too early to relax restrictions on Americans.

AAP Newswire
World

SKorea recovered patients test positive

South Korea has reported that recovered COVID-19 patients have tested positive again.

AAP Newswire