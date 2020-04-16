German schools to reopen from May 4

Announcing an extension of restrictions on public life until at least May 3, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that the country had achieved a "fragile, partial success" against the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking after talks with the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states, Merkel asked citizens to keep to the anti-virus measures imposed by the government in mid-March, saying they had been successful in preventing hospitals, doctors and health-care workers from being overwhelmed.

Germans should still exercise "extreme caution" Merkel said, noting that there was still no vaccine or effective treatment against the virus.

Merkel's comments came following a highly anticipated meeting to discuss how and when to exit Germany's anti-virus restrictions on public life after current rules expire on Sunday. The individual states will decide how to implement the measures in detail.

The German federal government is suggesting the country-wide lockdown be extended until at least May 3, although restrictions will be loosened to allow smaller businesses and public places to re-open.

Businesses with a sales floor area of up to 800 square metres will be allowed to open their doors from Monday, along with car dealerships, cycle shops and bookshops, provided that proper hygiene is maintained.

Wednesday's proposals also cleared the way for school pupils in their final year to sit their exams. Schools will begin reopening from May 4, beginning with pupils who are due to graduate, those who have exams in the coming year and the oldest primary school classes.

Child daycare centres are to remain open for essential workers' children, with the categories expanded.

Services involving close personal contact, such as hairdressers, can resume operations from May 4 under certain conditions, including the wearing of personal protection equipment.

Merkel's government also recommended "as a matter of urgency" the wearing of medical face masks on public transport or in shops but stopped short of introducing a requirement to wear masks in public.

Some restrictions were to remain in place, however.

Major public events, including sports events, are to be banned until August 31. Restaurants, bars and pubs are to remain shuttered. Religious gatherings in churches, mosques and synagogues will continue to be prohibited in terms of the federal government proposals.