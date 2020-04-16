Canada lockdown to last ‘many more weeks’

5370537724001

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's lockdown will last "many more weeks" and warned Canadians if the economy is re-opened too soon, all the sacrifices they are making now might be for nothing as the country could experience another peak in coronavirus cases.

Trudeau urged Canadians to be patient and said for the re-opening to occur, there has be rapid testing on a wide-scale basis as well as extensive contact tracing for those who test positive.