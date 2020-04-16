World

Dr Fauci raises hopes for return of sport

By AAP Newswire

American presidential advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci - AAP

1 of 1

America's top infectious disease expert has raised hopes for the AFL, NRL and other Australian sports after outlining how the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball can restart.

Dr Anthony Fauci believes sports can safely be played without fans in stadiums.

Athletes would also have to stay together in large hotels in one city, undergo regular testing and be monitored to limit virus transmission.

"There's a way of doing that," Dr Fauci, asked how sport could return, told Snapchat in a video interview on Wednesday.

"Nobody comes to the stadium.

"Put them (athletes) in big hotels, wherever you want to play.

"Keep them very well surveilled and have them tested like every week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family and just let them play the season out."

Dr Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and top adviser for President Donald Trump, is desperate to see his MLB side the Washington Nationals back in action.

"People say you can't play without spectators, well, I think you'd probably get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game," Dr Fauci said.

"Particularly, me, I'm living in Washington, we have the world champion Washington Nationals.

"I want to see them play again."

Latest articles

News

NSW controls the tap

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is passing the buck by blaming the Federal Government for farmers not having water, according to NSW Member for Murray Helen Dalton. Mrs Dalton said Sunday night’s episode of 60 Minutes highlighted how dairy, rice...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Illegal tobacco crop seized

More than two tonnes of tobacco has been seized in the states south. Police received information that a large illegal tobacco crop was being grown on a property in Berrigan earlier this week. Investigators from the Murray River Police District went...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Systems compromised

Our most efficient and productive agricultural systems have been compromised due to political games, but it’s time to draw a line in the sand. The community based Speak Up Campaign congratulated 60 Minutes for highlighting the shocking state of...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

World

China’s new high for imported virus cases

New confirmed cases of coronavirus in mainland China reached 99 on Saturday from 46 the previous day, with all but two involving travellers from abroad.

AAP Newswire
World

Not time to back off: Fauci

The top US infectious disease expert has warned it is too early to relax restrictions on Americans.

AAP Newswire
World

SKorea recovered patients test positive

South Korea has reported that recovered COVID-19 patients have tested positive again.

AAP Newswire