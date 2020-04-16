World

Italy death toll up by 578, new cases slow

By AAP Newswire

Medical staff at Italian hospital - AAP

1 of 1

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have risen by 578, down from 602 the day before while the number of new cases slowed to 2667 from a previous 2972, continuing the recent downward trend.

The number of new cases published on Wednesday was the lowest since March 13 but the daily tally of deaths remains stubbornly high.

It has hovered between 525 and 636 for the last 11 days, except for a steep drop to 431 on Easter Sunday, which was immediately reversed the following day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 rose to 21,645 the Civil Protection Agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 165,155, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

There were 3079 people in intensive care on Wednesday against 3186 on Tuesday - a 12th consecutive daily decline.

Of those originally infected, 38,092 were declared recovered against 37,130 a day earlier.

Latest articles

National

SA to ramp up COVID-19 testing

South Australia will ramp up testing for coronavirus as the fresh numbers in the state stabilise.

AAP Newswire
National

WA teachers concerned over COVID-19

Western Australian teachers are worried about a possible move to open schools this month, amid a lack of COVID-19 protection.

AAP Newswire
National

Reinforcements for QLD health workers

Paramedic graduates will be fast-tracked to help under-pressure health workers, while Chinese Australians are the target of racist attacks because of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

China’s new high for imported virus cases

New confirmed cases of coronavirus in mainland China reached 99 on Saturday from 46 the previous day, with all but two involving travellers from abroad.

AAP Newswire
World

Not time to back off: Fauci

The top US infectious disease expert has warned it is too early to relax restrictions on Americans.

AAP Newswire
World

SKorea recovered patients test positive

South Korea has reported that recovered COVID-19 patients have tested positive again.

AAP Newswire