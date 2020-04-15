Singapore makes wearing masks mandatory

5370537724001

Singapore has made it mandatory for everyone to wear a mask outside of their homes in the latest bid to curb the coronavirus spread following a sharp spike in cases.

The health ministry said in a statement late Tuesday that anyone found without masks will be fined 300 Singapore dollars ($A331), while repeat offenders could be prosecuted in court and face higher fines. It said exemptions will be made for children under two years old or those with special needs.