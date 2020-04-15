South Koreans vote amid virus fears

South Korean voters wore masks and moved slowly between lines of tape at polling stations on Wednesday to elect lawmakers in the shadows of the spreading coronavirus.

The government resisted calls to postpone the parliamentary elections billed as a midterm referendum for President Moon Jae-in, who enters the final years of his term grappling with a historic public health crisis that is unleashing massive economic shock.

While South Korea's electorate is deeply divided along ideological and generational lines and regional loyalties, recent surveys showed growing support for Moon and his liberal party, reflecting the public's approval of an aggressive test-and-quarantine program so far credited for lower fatality rates compared to worst-hit areas in China, Europe and North America.

The long lines that snaked around public offices and schools followed record-high participation in early voting held on Friday and Saturday, seemed to defy expectations of low voter turnout in the middle of an active campaign to minimise social contact to slow infections.

Around 87,000 of South Korea's 172,000 eligible voters overseas were also denied absentee voting after polling was ruled out in dozens of diplomatic offices worldwide as the pandemic grew.

The voting in South Korea draws contrast with an upended election cycle in the United States, where some states pushed back presidential primaries or switched to voting by mail.

To hold the parliamentary elections as scheduled, South Korean election officials and health authorities drew up a deliberate set of preventive measures to reduce risks of the virus being transmitted.

Duct tape or stickers marked one metre of social-distancing space from nearby streets to ballot booths. Masked poll workers checked temperatures of arrivals and whisked anyone with a fever or not wearing a mask to separate areas to vote, sanitising the facilities after they do. Voters who passed the fever screening got sanitising gel and disposable plastic gloves before entering booths to cast their ballots.

The government also mapped out a voting process for citizens quarantined at their homes, a number that ballooned after the country began enforcing two-week quarantines on all arrivals from overseas on April 1.

Officials texted eligible voters in self-quarantine before the vote and about 13,000 affirmed they wanted to participate. Those without fever or respiratory symptoms can temporarily leave their homes from 5:20 to 7 pm so they could cast their ballots after 6 pm, when polling stations close for other voters.

Quarantined voters will be escorted or monitored through tracking apps and must maintain a two-metre distance at polling places, while workers fully dressed in protective suits will disinfect booths after each of them vote.

Hospitalised virus patients were able to vote by mail if they had applied. Around 400 mildly ill patients participated in early voting.

South Korea has confirmed more than 10,500 infections and 225 deaths from COVID-19 with new cases declining in recent weeks. But there's concern about rising infections in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area and worries that crowds at parks and on mass transportation may indicate a relaxing of social distancing.