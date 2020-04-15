World

Ardern, NZ ministers take COVID-19 pay cut

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that her cabinet will take a 20 per cent pay cut for the next six months to reflect the tough economic conditions during the COVID-19 crisis.

"I absolutely accept this is not going to change the government books but for us it's about leadership," she said.

"It's an acknowledgement of the hit many New Zealanders are taking right now."

The pay cut will effect every minister, as well as chief executives within the public service.

Upon being informed of the decision, Simon Bridges, the leader of the opposition, also volunteered for the haircut.

Ms Ardern is one of the highest-paid world leaders, taking home an annual wage of $NZ470,000.

The six-month reduction means she will forgo roughly $47,000 from her pay.

"We felt 20 per cent was the right place ... it's just an acknowledgement that we could make as leaders," she said.

"Many people in our public sector are our front line essential workers, nurses, police, health care professionals, we are not suggesting pay cuts here, nor would New Zealanders find that appropriate.

"We acknowledge New Zealanders that are reliant on wage subsidies, taking pay cuts and losing their jobs.

"We feel it deeply, the struggle that many New Zealanders are facing."

The move was welcomed broadly by MPs, with one - David Seymour - offering to table legislation for the rest of parliament to also accept a pay cut.

Around 1.5 million New Zealanders, or two-fifths of the workforce, are being assisted through the government's vast wage subsidy program.

Also on Wednesday, health officials announced 20 further cases of the virus on Wednesday, but no further deaths.

Local news outlet Stuff reports an Invercargill man who tested positive for the disease has died in his home.

That death would be the first home death, and 10th New Zealander overall, to die during the global pandemic.

Health officials are gathering more information about the case.

New Zealand reached a milestone in its battle with the virus, with Kiwis that have recovered from the virus (728) outnumbering those with the disease for the first time.

In total, 1386 people have contracted the virus in New Zealand.

