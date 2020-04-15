US virus death toll doubles in one week

World

US deaths from the coronavirus have topped 25,000, doubling in one week, according to a Reuters tally as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak.

The United States, with the world's third-largest population, has recorded more fatalities from COVID-19 than any other country.

There were a total of nearly 597,000 US cases - three times more than any other country - with nearly 2 million reported cases globally.

On Monday, the United States reported about 1500 new fatalities, far below last week's running tally of roughly 2000 deaths every 24 hours, according to a Reuters tally.

US deaths rose by about 1500 on Tuesday with many states yet to report.

So far this week, deaths have increased by about 7.0 per cent per day on average compared with 14 per cent last week and 30 per cent many days in March, according to a Reuters tally.

Cases this week are up an average of 5.0 per cent per day compared with 7.8 per cent last week and 30 per cent per day in March.

Sweeping stay-at-home restrictions to curb the spread of the illness, in place for weeks in many areas of the United States, have taken a painful toll on the economy.

With businesses closed and curbs on travel, officials and lawmakers are debating when it might be safe to begin reopening some sectors.

