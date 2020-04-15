France virus death toll passes 15,000

World

France has officially registered more than 15,000 deaths from coronavirus infections, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States.

The rate of increase of fatalities is slightly up again on Tuesday after steadying in previous days.

But the number of people in intensive care units fell to 6730 from 6821 over 24 hours, with this total declining for a sixth consecutive day, suggesting the lockdown, extended to May 11 on Monday, is having positive effects in containing the disease.

During a news conference Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said the number of people who died from the disease in French hospitals and nursing homes had risen by 5.0 per cent in a day to a cumulative total of 15,729, versus 4.0 per cent on Monday and Sunday.

