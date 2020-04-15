World

Irish rivals strike deal, seek 3rd partner

By AAP Newswire

The leaders of Irish rival parties Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have agreed to govern together for the first time if they can get additional support to form a coalition two months after an election since overshadowed by the coronavirus crisis.

The two dominant parties have swapped power throughout the country's history since emerging from opposing sides of Ireland's 1920s civil war but their combined support has diminished in recent years

No longer able to command a majority together, they need the support of at least one smaller party or eight independent MPs to control the fractured 160-seat parliament.

The two parties said in identical short statements that the leaders had agreed the framework document and would brief their respective parties on Wednesday.

In an internal email to Fine Gael lawmakers seen by Reuters, party chairman Martin Heydon said the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to forming a majority government of three or more parties with "an equal partnership between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail at its centre".

Leo Varadkar's caretaker government has imposed a series of restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus but no new legislation can be passed until a new government is formed and selects the remaining members of the upper house of parliament.

