Italy daily virus death toll climbs by 602

5370537724001

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy has risen by 602, up from 566 the day before, posting a second consecutive daily increase but new infections slowed to 2972 from 3153 in the smallest daily tally since March 13.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 rose to 21,067, the Civil Protection Agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.