Raab says UK virus plan ‘is working’

By AAP Newswire

The UK government has insisted its plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic "is working" but warned the nationwide lockdown will not be lifted this week.

With PM Boris Johnson still recuperating from his own Covid-19 illness, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab showed cautious optimism as he revealed the latest data suggested the UK was "starting to win this struggle".

There have been 11,329 deaths in the UK - the fifth highest toll in the world.

Raab said the virus was not yet past its peak and it was "far too early" to talk about relaxing the measures, with reports suggesting the lockdown will be extended for at least another three weeks.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, he praised the public for staying at home over the Easter weekend, and added:

"Our plan is working. Please stick with it, and we'll get through this crisis together."

Scientists advising the government are expected to meet this week to review the latest figures, but Raab insisted it was crucial that "we do not take our eye off the ball" with regards to social distancing.

But experts have warned that the public's strong support for lockdown measures "won't last" unless the government tells the nation about how they will be eased.

Professor Linda Bauld, of the University of Edinburgh, said the public was steeling itself for a continuation of the lockdown, amid an atmosphere where support for the measures remains high, compliance is generally good and concern about the virus is at the forefront of people's minds.

"But this won't last," she warned.

"The social, economic and health effects of lockdown are accumulating.

"There will come a tipping point when the cost of the current restrictions outweighs the benefits."

She added: "Sooner rather than later, government needs to share the possible options with the public and be transparent about the costs and benefits of each, rather than continually evading questions on this, as is currently the case."

