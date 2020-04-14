World

Distancing stays until vaccine: Irish govt

By AAP Newswire

Social distance markings - AAP

1 of 1

Social distancing rules adopted to slow the spread of coronavirus by keeping people two metres apart will remain largely in place until an effective treatment or vaccine is available, Ireland's health minister says.

More than a dozen large global drugmakers have announced plans in recent months to develop vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus, although few if any are likely to reach patients in time to stem the current outbreak.

Like many countries, Ireland has responded with a virtual lockdown.

The government extended its stay-at-home restrictions on Friday until May 5, when it hopes to have controlled the spread enough to start unwinding the measures.

"There isn't going to be a magic point at the start of May where life as we knew before the coronavirus can resume," Simon Harris told a news conference as confirmed cases in the country rose above 10,000, with 365 deaths.

"Being truthful, social distancing is going to remain a very big part of life, not just in Ireland, but the world over, until we get to a vaccine or an effective treatment."

Ireland reported 527 new cases on Monday from samples tested in Irish laboratories, and a further 465 that mostly related to samples taken in March that were sent to a German laboratory for assessment after Ireland ran into capacity constraints.

Latest articles

Opinion

Don’t break the shackles, stay home

It is two weeks into April and Greater Shepparton has recorded only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that time. According to the federal Department of Health, the number of new cases across the country is decreasing on most days. Although it is...

James Bennett
Opinion

I was educated at home - and I turned out okay

I have a secret. A dark secret that, for some, conjures up stereotypes of socks-and-sandals, violin lessons and disturbingly long hair. That’s right, I was home-schooled. From Prep to Year 12, to be precise. Twelve long years where I didn’t once...

Charmayne Allison
Opinion

A good book is a gift you can open again and again

It’s a memoir by American essayist and critic Vivian Gornick called Unfinished Business: Notes of a Chronic Re-Reader

Sandy Lloyd

MOST POPULAR

World

China’s new high for imported virus cases

New confirmed cases of coronavirus in mainland China reached 99 on Saturday from 46 the previous day, with all but two involving travellers from abroad.

AAP Newswire
World

Not time to back off: Fauci

The top US infectious disease expert has warned it is too early to relax restrictions on Americans.

AAP Newswire
World

SKorea recovered patients test positive

South Korea has reported that recovered COVID-19 patients have tested positive again.

AAP Newswire