Deaths pass 10,000 in US hotspot New York

By AAP Newswire

New York's coronavirus death toll has topped 10,000 only about a month after the US state recorded its first fatality, Governor Andrew Cuomo says.

The state tallied 671 new deaths on Sunday. It was the first time in a week the daily toll dipped below 700.

Still, the governor noted people are still dying at a "horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow."

Hospitals are still getting 2000 new patients a day, Cuomo said.

New York has now reported 10,056 deaths since early March, with more than half of them in the past week.

"This virus is very good at what it does. It is a killer," Cuomo said during a state Capitol news briefing.

As a hopeful sign, Cuomo said the number of people hospitalised with the virus has flattened to just under 19,000.

State and New York City officials see plateauing hospitalisations as a hopeful sign for the coming weeks. The governor said the state's tenuous progress will likely continue as long as people continue to follow stay-at-home restrictions.

"The worst can be over, and it is over unless we do something reckless," Cuomo said. "And you can turn those numbers on two or three days of reckless behaviour."

Across the country, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported 554,849 cases of the coronavirus and said the number of deaths had risen to 21,942.

