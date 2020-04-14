Astronomers spot most powerful supernova

5370537724001

The biggest star explosion ever recorded is 10 times more powerful than a normal supernova and about 500 times as bright, scientists in the UK and US say in newly-published research.

The astronomers from Birmingham University in Britain and the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in the US described their discovery - dubbed SN2016aps - as an "extremely energetic supernova from a very massive star".