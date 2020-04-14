World

US sailor from virus-hit warship dies

By AAP Newswire

USS Theodore Roosevelt off Guam - AAP

1 of 1

A US navy sailor has died after contracting the coronavirus, marking the first death of a sailor assigned to the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt.

Late last month the captain of the aircraft carrier, in a blunt letter, called on navy leadership for stronger measures to save the lives of his sailors and stop the spread of the coronavirus onboard the huge ship.

"We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset - our sailors," Captain Brett Crozier wrote.

So far, about 585 sailors aboard the nuclear-powered carrier have tested positive for the coronavirus.

About 4000 sailors have been moved from the carrier to facilities in Guam, where the ship has been docked after the number of cases started increasing.

That letter by Crozier, which was obtained by a number of news outlets, set in motion a series of events that led to Crozier's firing and the resignation last week of acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.

Modly's resignation followed mounting backlash for his firing and ridiculing Crozier.

The navy this week is expected to release the results of an investigation into the events surrounding the letter and officials have not ruled out reinstating Crozier, who is seen as a hero by the ship's crew, as captain of the carrier.

The sailor, who had been admitted to an intensive care unit in Guam last week, died from coronavirus-related complications, the US navy said in a statement.

This marks the first death of a sailor in the navy, which so far has had almost 900 sailors test positive for the virus.

The sailor is also the first active-duty US service member to die from the virus.

Latest articles

Opinion

Don’t break the shackles, stay home

It is two weeks into April and Greater Shepparton has recorded only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that time. According to the federal Department of Health, the number of new cases across the country is decreasing on most days. Although it is...

James Bennett
Opinion

I was educated at home - and I turned out okay

I have a secret. A dark secret that, for some, conjures up stereotypes of socks-and-sandals, violin lessons and disturbingly long hair. That’s right, I was home-schooled. From Prep to Year 12, to be precise. Twelve long years where I didn’t once...

Charmayne Allison
Opinion

A good book is a gift you can open again and again

It’s a memoir by American essayist and critic Vivian Gornick called Unfinished Business: Notes of a Chronic Re-Reader

Sandy Lloyd

MOST POPULAR

World

China’s new high for imported virus cases

New confirmed cases of coronavirus in mainland China reached 99 on Saturday from 46 the previous day, with all but two involving travellers from abroad.

AAP Newswire
World

Not time to back off: Fauci

The top US infectious disease expert has warned it is too early to relax restrictions on Americans.

AAP Newswire
World

SKorea recovered patients test positive

South Korea has reported that recovered COVID-19 patients have tested positive again.

AAP Newswire