Ardern’s tribute to Boris’ NZ nurse Jenny

By AAP Newswire

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson - AAP

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has paid tribute to the country's new underdog superstar, Nurse Jenny from Invercargill.

The Southland nurse, living in London, was one of two nurses credited by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with saving his life during his hospitalisation with coronavirus "when things could have gone either way".

"The reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed," Johnson said in an internationally televised Easter address overnight.

Nurse Jenny' was quickly identified by Kiwi media as 35-year-old Jenny McGee.

The Otago Daily Times reported while Ms McGree was "overwhelmed by messages", her family back in New Zealand were extremely proud.

''She would give the same level of care to whoever it is that's in that bed needing care and that's what we're so proud of," father Mike McGee said.

''She says 'my job is to get people well and get them back home again' and she does her best.''

One of those messages of support waiting for Ms McGee's attention is from her prime minister back home.

Ms Ardern revealed on Monday that she used "the informal tactic of finding her on Facebook and sending her a Facebook message" to give her New Zealand's support.

"We have thanked our frontline health workers in New Zealand many times and rightly so but I wanted to add an acknowledgement that many, many Kiwis work in health care around the world," Ms Ardern said.

"They show the same commitment, same care, same work ethic that they do here.

"We are all very proud of them, especially you Nurse Jenny."

