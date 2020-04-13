World

Kia wants to suspend 3 SKorean factories

By AAP Newswire

Kia Motors has told its labour union in South Korea that it wants to suspend operations at three of its factories in the country as the coronavirus oubreak weighs on exports to Europe and the United States, a union official says.

The union has not decided whether to accept the plan because of negotiations over pay, he said, without elaborating. The operations would be suspended from April 23 to April 29.

Kia Motors did not have immediate comments.

