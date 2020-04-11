World

Spain’s overnight virus death toll falls

By AAP Newswire

Social distancing outside a supermarket in Madrid, Spain. - AAP

1 of 1

The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain fell for a third consecutive day on Saturday, with 510 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours -- the smallest overnight increase since March 23.

Spain's total death toll from COVID-19 disease rose to 16,353, the Health Ministry said in a statement, while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 161,852 from 157,022 a day earlier.

The slowdown is an encouraging sign for the country, which has suffered the third-highest number of casualties from the virus after Italy and the United States.

At the beginning of April, the overnight death tally rose as high as 950, overwhelming the national health service and forcing regional authorities to set up temporary mortuaries in an ice rink and disused public buildings.

But as the rate of new infections and deaths slows, the government has begun to contemplate a gradual unwinding of lockdown measures, which have kept most people confined to their homes since mid-March.

From Monday, workers in sectors such as construction and manufacturing will be allowed to return to work, though the government extended restrictions on movement across Spain's land borders with France and Portugal for another two weeks.

The lockdown has caused major disruption to the Catholic country's renowned Easter celebrations, forcing clergy and worshippers to devise creative ways to participate.

In the eastern town of Villar del Arzobispo near Valencia, priest Raul Garcia held mass with photographs of his parishioners pinned to the pews, and invited them to watch the service online from home.

"It's a way not to be alone in church and for people to feel like they're accompanying me during," he told Reuters Television.

Latest articles

AFL

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Quarantine hubs are unlikely to be the AFL’s answer to restarting the premiership season, according to Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Cranston pushing through AFLW uncertainty

Geelong star Richelle Cranston has thrown herself into training since the AFLW season finished, but is concerned about the future of the competition.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL shutdown’s a beach for Suns star

Gold Coast leader Touk Miller is making the most of the AFL shutdown period, which he believes could “make or break” teams before the 2020 season resumes.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Ardern brings in NZ lockdown bonk ban

New Zealand has issued a new lockdown guidance that separates families and lovers who don’t live together as the number of COVID-19 cases reaches 1039.

AAP Newswire
World

Boris Johnson virus symptoms ‘persistent’

Downing Street says Boris Johnson remains in hospital under observation but had a “comfortable” night after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms.

AAP Newswire
World

UK govt won’t release Assange amid virus

Julian Assange won’t be realised temporarily or have his US extradition hearing expedited under UK government plans to stave off coronavirus in prisons.

AAP Newswire