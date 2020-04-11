World

Fire, rioting breaks out at Siberia prison

By AAP Newswire

Russian officials say a large fire is blazing at a prison in Siberia where inmates and guards have clashed.

There was no official information about casualties or damage at the prison in Angarsk 4000km east of Moscow.

But Pavel Glushenko, a local human rights activist, said on social media that "full-scale hostilities" were taking place at the maximum-security prison.

Details were unclear about what set off the clashes, with reports either that prisoners attacked guards or that a guard beat a prisoner.

The prison holds about 1200 inmates.

