Uruguay to repatriate cruise ship Aussies

By AAP Newswire

Person from cruise ship Greg Mortimer taken to hospital - AAP

Uruguay's government says it will repatriate 112 Australians and New Zealanders from a cruise ship that has been stranded in the La Plata River near capital Montevideo since March 27.

The operation is to begin on Friday evening local time when the ship is scheduled to dock in the Port of Montevideo.

The Greg Mortimer is an Antarctic cruise ship operated by Aurora Expeditions.

The passengers, most of whom have tested positive for the coronavirus, are to be bussed to a special airport terminal with strict health controls.

They are scheduled to board a Melbourne-bound charter flight in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The "humanitarian corridor" will allow the 96 Australians and 16 New Zealanders to return to their homes but will not include passengers from other countries, who will remain on the ship pending negotiations with representatives of their home countries.

Uruguay's Foreign Ministry said the ship was carrying citizens of the US, UK and Jamaica as well as people from various European countries.

