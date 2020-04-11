World

Italy extends lockdown as death toll falls

By AAP Newswire

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced a three-week extension of lockdown measures against the coronavirus but offered hope they may be relaxed after May 3.

In a press conference on Friday, Conte spoke of "a difficult but necessary decision" to prolong draconian restrictions that have been in force from March 10 and were set to expire on Monday.

He urged Italians to keep respecting stay-at-home orders through the Easter weekend and two upcoming bank holidays around April 25 and May 1.

"The hope is that after May 3 we may restart with some caution, with some graduality, but that we may restart," he said, mentioning a so-called "Phase 2".

Conte announced the creation of an expert panel, led by former Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao, to look at how business practices can be adapted to the continued presence of the virus.

Earlier, the Civil Protection Agency announced 570 fatalities, down from 610 on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll to a staggering 18,849.

No other country in the world has faced a higher number of dead from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

But Italy has recently recorded a flattening contagion curve.

The total number of infections rose by 3951, or 2.75 per cent, to 147,577.

The daily increase has been under 4.0 per cent since Sunday, compared to more than 20 per cent in early March.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease jumped by 1985, to 30,455, and the number of patients in intensive care fell for the seventh day in a row, by 108 to 3497.

Amid the crisis, the government is under pressure from both business groups clamouring for a partial reopening to soften the economic cost of the epidemic and from public health experts urging caution.

Conte announced a small relaxation of shutdown prescriptions, as he said stationery stores, bookshops and children clothing shops would be allowed to reopen on Tuesday.

