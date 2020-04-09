US virus deaths second highest in world

World

By AAP Newswire

US deaths due to coronavirus have topped 14,600, the second highest reported number in the world behind Italy.

Italy has the most reported deaths in the world at 17,669 and Spain is in third place with 14,555.

US officials warned Americans to expect alarming numbers of coronavirus deaths this week, even as an influential university model on Wednesday scaled back its projected US pandemic death toll by 26 per cent to 60,000.

On Tuesday, US deaths set a new daily record with over 1900 new deaths reported in a single day, according to a Reuters tally.

European countries, including hardest-hit Italy and Spain, have started looking ahead to easing lockdowns, but their coronavirus-related fatality rates have fluctuated after initially showing a decline.

Italy imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 9 to slow the spread of the virus and Spain followed on March 14.

New York state required all residents to stay home except for essential businesses on March 20 and now more than 94 per cent of Americans are under similar orders.

