World

Coronavirus prompting NZ election rethink

By AAP Newswire

NZ PARLIAMENT WELLINGTON - AAP

1 of 1

The opposition and deputy prime minister in New Zealand believe COVID-19 has cast doubt on the country's election timing.

Winston Peters, Jacinda Ardern's deputy, and deputy opposition leader Paula Bennett have both suggested the coronavirus pandemic should see the poll deferred from September 19.

Mr Peters has told Radio NZ his party, New Zealand First, has always preferred November 21 for the poll, and believes the COVID-19 crisis means the later date "makes even more sense" now.

Ms Bennett, the National deputy and the party's campaign chair, has questioned whether the public would be ready for a poll.

"In the last couple of days I've just been wondering just how ready would the public be for a September 19 election," she said.

"Is it fair to them and fair to our whole democracy system to be asking them to go through that?"

Ms Ardern nominated the September date back in January in line with recent tradition to set the polling day early in the year to allow for proper planning.

Constitutionally, she can push the date back to Mr Peters' preferred day, but she has declined to support a move when asked on several occasions whether she was considering a switch.

Ms Ardern's Labour party currently governs with the support of minority parties NZ First and the Greens, ahead of New Zealand's most popular party, National.

The most recent polling has NZ First dropping out of parliament, leaving a slender dogfight between the left-leaning parties and National for a majority.

No public polling has been released since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Latest articles

Sport

McLean expected to make his mark at Shepp United

SHEPPARTON UNITED PHOTOS – 20140629000984041259-original. JPG (Brock McLean), KDSenior210919y. JPG (Blake Fothergill), PDSeniors140919j. JPG (Mitch Cleeland) JOINED LEAGUE: 1950 NICKNAME: DEMONS GROUND: DEAKIN RESERVE COACH: ROB OSBORNE PRESIDENT...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Maher’s Musings | Haisman Shield season review - part three

The Maher’s Musings Haisman Shield season review comes to an end today with the final four teams. Although the season was cut short by one game for two of these outfits, there is still plenty to wade through from their respective campaigns. So make...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Katandra’s David Teague having busy time coaching Carlton

David Teague’s bizarre first full season as Carlton coach is continuing to take shape, with the Katandra product marshalling his young troops via correspondence. While building relationships as a new head honcho would be tough at the best of...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

World

Ardern brings in NZ lockdown bonk ban

New Zealand has issued a new lockdown guidance that separates families and lovers who don’t live together as the number of COVID-19 cases reaches 1039.

AAP Newswire
World

Boris Johnson virus symptoms ‘persistent’

Downing Street says Boris Johnson remains in hospital under observation but had a “comfortable” night after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms.

AAP Newswire
World

UK govt won’t release Assange amid virus

Julian Assange won’t be realised temporarily or have his US extradition hearing expedited under UK government plans to stave off coronavirus in prisons.

AAP Newswire