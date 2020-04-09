Spain’s coronavirus death toll hits 14,500

Spain's official coronavirus death toll edged higher again on Wednesday, but questions persisted over the veracity of numbers.

The health ministry said 757 people died over the past 24 hours, up from 743 the previous day, marking the second daily rise in a row and bringing the total death toll to 14,555 - the world's second-highest after Italy.

However, Health Minister Salvador Illa said the numbers were still consistent with a slowdown. The daily percentage pace of increases has roughly halved from the end of March to about five per cent.

"There are no good numbers when it comes to deaths ... (but) we are now in the slowdown phase," he said.

There is increasing suspicion, however, that the official toll is under-estimating a more traumatic reality.

In Madrid, the difference between the number of burials reported in the last two weeks of March and the death toll from the virus was substantially higher than the number who died over the same period in 2018.

That suggested some casualties of the epidemic were not reflected.

Madrid's Regional High Court said it signed more than 9,000 burial certificates in the last two weeks of March, while only 4,311 deaths were recorded across the whole month in 2018. The official death toll from coronavirus in Madrid region is 5,586.

The elderly population has been hit particularly hard, with 4,750 fatalities recorded in the past month among Madrid's population of around 50,000 nursing home residents, according to Ignacio Aguado, deputy regional leader.

Some 3,749 of them had coronavirus-like symptoms but were not tested, he added, meaning they would not be in the official tally.

Overall, cases rose to 146,690 from 140,510 on Tuesday.

Health Emergency Chief Fernando Simon said infections had peaked and should herald an end to the lockdown. But he added: "We will all have to be much more careful of our actions in this second phase to stop the epidemic resurging."