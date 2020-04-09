World

Pompeo, Morrison discuss virus battle

By AAP Newswire

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. - AAP

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he had a productive call with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as the two nations and "good mates" battle the coronavirus.

Mr Pompeo and Mr Morrison discussed efforts to overcome the health and economic impacts caused by the pandemic and the need to keep supply chains open.

"Had a productive call with Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP about coordinating efforts to respond effectively to the #COVID19 pandemic," Mr Pompeo wrote on Twitter after Wednesday's call.

"US-Australia cooperation has been key to overcoming many shared challenges - that is equally true for the situation we face today."

Mr Pompeo ended the tweet with the hashtag #mateship.

Mr Morrison repeated the sentiment in his own tweet.

"A good discussion with @SecPompeo about our efforts to combat the effects of #coronavirus, both health and economic, & the need to keep supply chains open," Mr Morrison wrote.

"Australia & the US are good mates & we will continue to align our efforts as we work towards the recovery on the other side."

