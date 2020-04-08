World

Alleged Aust pedophile in Cambodian court

By AAP Newswire

Australian Garry Mulroy is accused of child sex abuse in Cambodia. - AAP

The defence of alleged Australian pedophile Garry Mulroy, who faces 15 years in jail if convicted, has been bolstered after his chief accusers withdrew legal objections and apparent witnesses failed to appear in court, his lawyer says.

Mulroy's lawyer So Mosseny said this included representatives from Action Pour Les Enfants (APLE), which claimed the former Australian Catholic teacher brought boys, aged 11 to 14, to his home where he allegedly abused them in November 2018.

He said the children had also not appeared in the provincial court of Siem Reap in northwest Cambodia.

"This morning went very well," Mosseny said on Wednesday.

"We went through all the points with Garry testifying for two hours about how he came to establish Education House".

He said that included the differences between outsiders sponsoring his NGO, which had been construed as evidence of payment for sex.

Mulroy's defence earlier commissioned a report by Ross Milosevic, a Gold Coast-based risk management consultant, into his arrest which found the charges were a bid by police, NGOs, judiciary and government officials to extort money.

It found police interviews with the six boys were not conducted with any legal or adult supervision and made "under extreme duress, intimidation and extortion" to secure charges against Mulroy.

It also found Education House was targeted by competing orphanages amid petty rivalries among foreign run NGOS in Siem Reap.

Copies of the report alongside requests for help have been sent to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Home Minister Peter Dutton, the Attorney General and the head of the Australian Federal Police.

The report included allegations that innocent Cambodians were "being targeted and arrested on fake set-up child sexual assault charges".

The hearing was was adjourned until Thursday when the prosecution is expected to finalise its case.

