Trump criticises World Health Organisation

Trump criticises World Health OrganisationBy AAP Newswire
President Donald Trump says he will put a hold on US funding to the World Health Organisation, saying "they missed the call" on the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump made the announcement at a White House press briefing on Tuesday as deaths and infections across the country continued to rise.
Trump criticised the organisation, saying it "called it wrong" and saying it seemed to be "very China-centric".
"They should have known and they probably did know," he said.
He also said he had not seen memos by White House trade advisor Peter Navarro warning of coronavirus risks.
The WHO has praised China for its transparency on the virus, even though there is there is reason to believe that more people died of COVID-19 than the country's official tally.
Throughout his presidency, Trump has voiced scepticism of many international organisations.