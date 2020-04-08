World

Critic of China’s Xi ‘under investigation’

By AAP Newswire

Ren Zhiqiang - AAP

Former Chinese property executive Ren Zhiqiang, who went missing last month after criticising President Xi Jinping over his handling of the coronovirus outbreak, is under investigation for "serious disciplinary violation", the Beijing municipal anti-corruption watchdog says.

Ren, a former top executive at state-controlled property developer Huayuan Real Estate Group and a member of the ruling Communist Party, had gone missing after calling Xi a "clown" in an essay following a speech by China's leader, Reuters reported, citing his friends.

The phrase "serious disciplinary violations" is often used by Chinese authorities in reference to graft investigations.

