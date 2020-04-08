World

French COVID-19 death toll passes 10,000

By AAP Newswire

A banner in Paris reads "Thank you" - AAP

1 of 1

France has recorded 10,328 deaths of people suffering from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, General Health Director Jerome Salomon says.

The country has recorded 7091 deaths in hospitals and 3237 deaths in nursing homes and similar institutions, Salomon said in a daily briefing on Tuesday.

The numbers have picked up sharply since authorities started compiling systematic returns from old people's homes.

However the rise in hospital deaths, at 597 in 24 hours, was similar to Monday's increase.

France has not yet reached the peak of the epidemic, but there were signs it was slowing down, with only 59 new places needed in intensive care units across the country over 24 hours, Salomon said.

Latest figures showed a total of 7131 patients in intensive care, well over the 5000 intensive care beds that France had before it scrambled to expand capacity as the epidemic hit.

Salomon warned that it was far too early to talk about ending strict lockdown rules that came into effect on March 17, which are expected to be extended when they nominally expire on April 15.

Instead, the rules have been tightened in Paris, with city authorities announcing that from Wednesday, residents would be banned from taking outdoor exercise for most of the day.

Outdoor physical exercise would be forbidden between 10am and 7pm, Mayor Anne Hidalgo and police chief Didier Lallement said in a joint statement.

Exercise is one of the few accepted reasons for leaving the home during lockdown.

Other acceptable reasons include work, childcare, health appointments and buying essential supplies.

The government has already tightened the rules on exercise to restrict it to a maximum of one hour, once a day, within 1 kilometre of the home.

It must also be on foot, with swimming and cycling not acceptable forms of exercise, according to the Sports Ministry.

Parisians will still be able to take exercise between 7 pm and 10 am, "at the time when there is least crowding on the streets," Hidalgo and Lallement said.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton father recreates deb ball for twin daughters

Deb balls may be cancelled, but that didn’t stop a Shepparton father from dressing up and sharing a precious dance with his twin daughters recently. Local dad Jason Coonerty recreated a deb ball for his daughters Ada and Livy on Sunday, March 29 in...

Charmayne Allison
News

Ninth COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has another positive diagnosis of COVID-19, taking the total to nine. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the ninth case - the only recorded increase in Northern Victoria. “I can confirm there are a number of...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton’s Pental plant keeps up with “astronomical” demand for cleaning products

Demand is continuing to outstrip supply at Shepparton’s Pental plant, where six weeks of cleaning stock has flown off warehouse shelves. Changing consumer cleaning habits since the outbreak of COVID-19 have seen an “astronomical” increase in demand...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

World

Ardern brings in NZ lockdown bonk ban

New Zealand has issued a new lockdown guidance that separates families and lovers who don’t live together as the number of COVID-19 cases reaches 1039.

AAP Newswire
World

UK govt won’t release Assange amid virus

Julian Assange won’t be realised temporarily or have his US extradition hearing expedited under UK government plans to stave off coronavirus in prisons.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump signs off on deferring tariffs

US President Donald Trump has signed of on a plan deferring tariffs for most-favoured nations for three months

AAP Newswire