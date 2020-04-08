World

UK reports another 786 coronavirus deaths

By AAP Newswire

National Health Service sign in London - AAP

1 of 1

Britain is not seeing an acceleration in the number of cases of COVID-19 but it is too early to tell whether the coronavirus outbreak is peaking, the government's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance says

"There is a fairly steady increase in numbers. It's possible we are beginning to see the beginning of change, in terms of the curve flattening a little bit. We won't know that for sure for a week or so," Vallance said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"But what we're not seeing is an acceleration."

Britain's coronavirus-linked death toll jumped again by 786 on Tuesday, taking the country's total number due to the virus to more than 6000.

The health ministry said the total number of confirmed infections rose to more than 55,000, from 270,000 people tested, but government experts estimate that many hundreds of thousands of people are infected.

The ministry's data covers only deaths in hospital, excluding those at care facilities, hospices and private homes.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton Swans aiming for higher position

After multiple seasons tinkering with their product, the Shepparton Swans look ready to spread their wings in 2020. The Swans have spent the past three seasons anchored at the bottom of the Goulburn Valley League ladder and with their next crop of...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Marshall finished Port quarantine period

Deniliquin footballer Todd Marshall is happy negotiations regarding pay cuts between the AFL and the AFL Players’ Association are over. AFL players agreed to a 50 per cent pay cut until the end of May on Friday, March 27. The pay cut will...

Shepparton News
Sport

Instant Replay: 2013 Masters

Australia waited out 77 editions and eight second-place finishes at The Masters, before its most famous golfing day had a famous Green Jacket headed down under. The 2013 Masters fourth round will always be remembered as the day Adam Scott delivered...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

World

Ardern brings in NZ lockdown bonk ban

New Zealand has issued a new lockdown guidance that separates families and lovers who don’t live together as the number of COVID-19 cases reaches 1039.

AAP Newswire
World

UK govt won’t release Assange amid virus

Julian Assange won’t be realised temporarily or have his US extradition hearing expedited under UK government plans to stave off coronavirus in prisons.

AAP Newswire
World

Boris Johnson virus symptoms ‘persistent’

Downing Street says Boris Johnson remains in hospital under observation but had a “comfortable” night after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms.

AAP Newswire