World

Airlines ‘can’t afford to refund tickets’

By AAP Newswire

Travellers at Heathrow Airport in London, UK - AAP

1 of 1

Global airlines cannot afford to refund cancelled flights because of the coronavirus crisis, the head of the industry's representative body IATA says, and carriers are issuing vouchers instead as they conserve cash to survive.

"The key element for us is to avoid running out of cash so refunding the cancelled ticket for us is almost unbearable financially speaking," IATA Director General Alexandre De Juniac told an online news conference on Tuesday.

Airlines have been criticised by consumer groups for breaking rules over providing refunds within set time limits.

IATA also said that one-third of global airline employees have either been furloughed or lost their jobs.

Latest articles

News

Truck drivers struggle as roadhouses close

Australia’s besieged supermarkets and food retailers might now be further impacted in another case of coronavirus collateral damage, with trucking companies — which are doing their best to get desperately sought-after products to...

Benalla Ensign
News

Native Dookie garden with a twist

At first glance this glorious garden near the foot of the Dookie hills is a typical native oasis. But spend some time wandering about and each turn reveals an eclectic mix of exotic plants, indigenous species and cacti. Embracing the gentle...

Sharon Wright
News

Honour the Anzacs from your own driveway

RSL State and Territory branches across the nation will unite on Anzac Day in a powerful display of solidarity and mateship to honour the service of Australia’s defence forces, past and present. The national organisation has come together to support...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

World

Ardern brings in NZ lockdown bonk ban

New Zealand has issued a new lockdown guidance that separates families and lovers who don’t live together as the number of COVID-19 cases reaches 1039.

AAP Newswire
World

UK govt won’t release Assange amid virus

Julian Assange won’t be realised temporarily or have his US extradition hearing expedited under UK government plans to stave off coronavirus in prisons.

AAP Newswire
World

Boris Johnson virus symptoms ‘persistent’

Downing Street says Boris Johnson remains in hospital under observation but had a “comfortable” night after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms.

AAP Newswire