World

Trump, Biden discuss Covid-19 response

By AAP Newswire

Former US Vice President Joe Biden. - AAP

1 of 1

US President Donald Trump says he had a "warm" and "wonderful" conversation with Joe Biden about the coronavirus outbreak, striking an uncharacteristically cordial tone about his Democratic rival.

Trump told reporters during his daily briefing at the White House that he spoke with Biden for about 15 minutes over the phone and the former vice president had offered some "suggestions" on how to better respond to the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

"We had a really wonderful, warm conversation," Trump said.

"He gave me his point of view and I fully understand that and we had a very friendly conversation. ... It was really good. It was really good. I appreciate his calling."

Trump infamously tried to pressure Ukraine's president into launching an investigation of Biden over baseless corruption allegations last year - a request that resulted in his impeachment.

Still, Trump claimed he doesn't really know anything about Biden.

"I've always thought he was a nice man. I don't know him," Trump said.

Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination to take on Trump in November, did not immediately offer his take on the conversation with Trump.

Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager, said the two men had a "good call."

Before the call with Trump, Biden was less polite.

"We need a president who actually listens to the experts and heeds their advice," Biden posted, along with a link to a news story on how he plans to wear a face mask in public while Trump has made it clear he won't.

Trump's upbeat comments about Biden came as the US coronavirus death toll surged above 10,000, with more than 360,000 confirmed cases.

Latest articles

National

Two elderly people dead from virus in WA

The infected partner of an elderly woman who has died from COVID-19 in Perth was not allowed to say goodbye, as Western Australia’s death toll rose to six.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell still faces civil suits over abuse

Recently freed Cardinal George Pell had his criminal convictions overturned by the country’s high court, but his legal battles remain.

AAP Newswire
National

Pope appears to offer Pell support at mass

Pope Francis has offered the morning mass at the Vatican to all those “who suffer unjust sentences” after Cardinal George Pell was acquitted by the High Court.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Ardern brings in NZ lockdown bonk ban

New Zealand has issued a new lockdown guidance that separates families and lovers who don’t live together as the number of COVID-19 cases reaches 1039.

AAP Newswire
World

UK govt won’t release Assange amid virus

Julian Assange won’t be realised temporarily or have his US extradition hearing expedited under UK government plans to stave off coronavirus in prisons.

AAP Newswire
World

Boris Johnson virus symptoms ‘persistent’

Downing Street says Boris Johnson remains in hospital under observation but had a “comfortable” night after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms.

AAP Newswire