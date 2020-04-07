World

Japan declares emergency, readies stimulus

By AAP Newswire

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. - AAP

1 of 1

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared a state of emergency to fight new coronavirus infections in major population centres and unveiled a stimulus package he described as among the world's biggest to soften the economic blow.

Abe announced the state of emergency targeting the capital Tokyo and six other prefectures - accounting for about 44 per cent of Japan's population - for a period of about one month.

"We have decided to declare a state of emergency because we've judged that a fast spread of the coronavirus nationwide would have an enormous impact on lives and the economy," he told parliament earlier.

His cabinet will also finalise the stimulus package worth 108 trillion yen ($US990 billion) - equal to 20 per cent of Japan's economic output - to cushion the impact of the epidemic on the world's third-largest economy.

Abe said direct fiscal spending would amount to 39 trillion yen, or 7 per cent of the economy, more than double the amount Japan spent following the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Japan has been spared the big outbreaks of the coronavirus seen in other global hot spots, but a recent, steady rise in infections in Tokyo, Osaka and other areas led to growing calls for Abe to announce a state of emergency.

Coronavirus infections in Tokyo more than doubled to about 1,200 in the past week, with more than 80 new ones reported on Tuesday, accounting for the highest number in the country.

Nationwide, cases have climbed past 4,000 with 93 deaths as of Monday.

Abe has stressed that the state of emergency will stop short of imposing a formal lockdown as seen in other countries.

The emergency gives governors the authority to call on people to stay at home and businesses to close. With no penalties for ignoring the requests in most cases, enforcement will rely more on peer pressure and respect for authority.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the city was in talks with the central government to decide what types of facilities it would ask to close or curtail business hours, while reiterating there would be no restrictions on buying groceries and medicine.

The government would not ask rail companies to reduce the number of trains in operation, Abe said.

Other essential infrastructure like mail and utilities would operate, as will ATMs and banks, public broadcaster NHK said.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Taku Eto called on shoppers to stay calm.

"We are asking citizens to buy only what they need when they need it as there is sufficient food supply and no suspension is planned at food factories," he told reporters, adding there was no sign of disruption to Japan's grain imports.

Latest articles

News

Local CFA crews implement strategies to combat COVID-19

Local Country Fire Authority brigades have implemented a range of strategies to protect the health and safety of members when out in the community due to COVID-19. But District 22 duty officer Pete Dedman urged people to take extra precautions to...

Liz Mellino
News

Anglers angry with ‘ridiculous’ fishing ban

Shepparton fishing business owner Steve Threlfall has called the Victorian Government ban on fishing “ridiculous”. In an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19, all recreational fishing has been banned across the state until further notice. Mr...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton father recreates deb ball for twin daughters

Deb balls may be cancelled, but that didn’t stop a Shepparton father from dressing up and sharing a precious dance with his twin daughters recently. Local dad Jason Coonerty recreated a deb ball for his daughters Ada and Livy on Sunday, March 29 in...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

World

Ardern brings in NZ lockdown bonk ban

New Zealand has issued a new lockdown guidance that separates families and lovers who don’t live together as the number of COVID-19 cases reaches 1039.

AAP Newswire
World

UK govt won’t release Assange amid virus

Julian Assange won’t be realised temporarily or have his US extradition hearing expedited under UK government plans to stave off coronavirus in prisons.

AAP Newswire
World

Boris Johnson virus symptoms ‘persistent’

Downing Street says Boris Johnson remains in hospital under observation but had a “comfortable” night after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms.

AAP Newswire