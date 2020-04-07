World

SKorea records 47 new virus cases

By AAP Newswire

An outdoor gym is seen cordoned off in Seoul. - AAP

1 of 1

South Korea has for the second day in a row reported less than 50 new infections of the novel coronavirus.

There were 47 new cases detected, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Seoul on Tuesday.

The number was unchanged from the previous day, which marked the lowest number of daily new infections reported since the end of February, when the virus outbreak had peaked with more than 900 new cases within 24 hours.

Many countries are now looking to South Korea as a model for containing the virus, which it has done through rigorous testing.

The total number of infections in the country rose to 10,331, while 192 deaths have so far been linked to Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Nearly 7,000 people previously infected have reportedly recovered.

Authorities called on people to continue to follow social distancing advice despite the downward trend in case numbers.

They have been concerned about clusters of infections in hospitals or church congregations and an increase in "imported cases" from overseas.

Latest articles

Tennis

Top Tennis tours consider late finish

The ATP and WTA tours are considering extending the professional tennis season to make up for time during the coronavirus shutdown.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Kyrgios offers to help those going hungry

Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios has reached out through Instagram to those struggling financially during the coronavirus crisis, offering to drop food.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Serena’s shot at Court’s record stalls

Ex-Australian Davis Cup captain John Fitzgerald says the COVID-19 crisis casts fresh doubt over Serena Williams matching Margaret Court’s grand slam record.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Ardern brings in NZ lockdown bonk ban

New Zealand has issued a new lockdown guidance that separates families and lovers who don’t live together as the number of COVID-19 cases reaches 1039.

AAP Newswire
World

UK govt won’t release Assange amid virus

Julian Assange won’t be realised temporarily or have his US extradition hearing expedited under UK government plans to stave off coronavirus in prisons.

AAP Newswire
World

Boris Johnson virus symptoms ‘persistent’

Downing Street says Boris Johnson remains in hospital under observation but had a “comfortable” night after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms.

AAP Newswire