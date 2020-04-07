World

Denmark may reopen schools next week

By AAP Newswire

Denmark will reopen daycare centres and schools for children in first to fifth grade starting on April 15 if the numbers of cases and deaths from the coronavirus remain stable, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says.

"It will probably be a bit like walking the rope. If we stand still along the way we could fall and if we go too fast it can go wrong. Therefore, we must take one cautious step at a time," Frederiksen told a media briefing on Monday.

She urged all Danes to stick to the government's guidelines on social distancing and hygiene.

The Nordic country, which has reported 187 coronavirus-related deaths, was one of the first European countries to limit physical contact between citizens.

