Denmark may reopen schools next week

5370537724001

Denmark will reopen daycare centres and schools for children in first to fifth grade starting on April 15 if the numbers of cases and deaths from the coronavirus remain stable, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says.

"It will probably be a bit like walking the rope. If we stand still along the way we could fall and if we go too fast it can go wrong. Therefore, we must take one cautious step at a time," Frederiksen told a media briefing on Monday.