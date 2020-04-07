UK PM in hospital but ‘still in charge’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in hospital undergoing tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms for more than 10 days, but the government says he is in good spirits and still in charge.

Johnson, 55, who tested positive for the virus on March 26, was taken to St Thomas' Hospital in central London on Sunday night for "routine tests" with what his Downing Street office described as mild and then persistent symptoms.

His spokesman urged caution about media reports that Johnson was receiving oxygen treatment but refused to answer directly whether he had pneumonia. Johnson, the government said, was still in charge.

"On the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I'm still experiencing coronavirus symptoms," Johnson said on Twitter.

"I'm in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe."

Johnson, who had been self-isolating in Downing Street, spent a comfortable night in the hospital and remained there under observation, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

There was, however, little detail.

It was not immediately clear how an ill prime minister could lead the government's response to the outbreak from a hospital. Some medics told Reuters it was unclear what was meant by precautionary tests for COVID-19 complications.

Doctors said a person of Johnson's age with COVID-19 symptoms after 10 days was likely to be assessed for their oxygen levels, lung, liver and kidney functions and undergo an electrocardiogram heart check.

Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime minister become incapacitated, though Raab, 46, chaired the government's emergency COVID-19 meeting on Monday.

Asked at the news conference whether he had been in touch with Johnson on Monday by either text or by telephone, Raab said he had last spoken to the prime minister on Saturday.

The government said Raab would continue to chair the daily meeting while Johnson was in hospital.

Raab, asked by a reporter if he was ready to take charge if needed, said he was not going to get into hypotheticals.