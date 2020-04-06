World

China sees rise in new coronavirus cases

By AAP Newswire

Virus Outbreak China - AAP

1 of 1

Mainland China has reported 39 new coronavirus cases as the number of asymptomatic cases also surged, as Beijing continues to struggle to extinguish the outbreak despite drastic containment efforts.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that 78 new asymptomatic cases had been identified as of the end of the day on Sunday, compared with 47 the day before.

Imported cases and asymptomatic patients, who have the virus and can give it to others but show no symptoms, have become China's chief concern in recent weeks after draconian containment measures succeeded in slashing the infection rate.

Of the new cases showing symptoms, 38 were people who had entered China from abroad, compared with 25 a day earlier.

One new locally transmitted infection was reported, in the southern province of Guangdong, down from five a day earlier in the same province.

The new locally-transmitted case, in the city of Shenzhen, was a person who had travelled from Hubei province, the original epicentre of the outbreak, Guangdong provincial authorities said.

Mainland China has now reported a total of 81,708 cases, with 3331 deaths.

Daily infections have fallen dramatically from the peak of the epidemic in February, when hundreds were reported daily, but new infections continue to appear daily.

The country has closed off its borders to foreigners as the virus spreads globally, though most imported cases involve Chinese nationals returning from overseas.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Foodshare and SPC continue partnership despite COVID-19 challenges

SPC will continue donating food to Shepparton Foodshare, despite reports earlier this week of some stock running out due to coronavirus panic-buying. SPC chief executive officer Robert Giles said while the company had to balance what was for sale...

Madi Chwasta
News

Big lotto win for Nagambie pensioner

A Nagambie pensioner was twice lucky when he found he’d won more than half-a-million dollars in Saturday night’s TattsLotto draw. Luckily, he was sitting down when he checked his phone’s app on Sunday to find that he’d scooped a division one prize...

John Lewis
News

Woman in her 70s died from COVID-19 at GV Health

A woman in her 70s who was being treated for COVID-19 at Goulburn Valley Health has died. It is believed she recently returned from overseas and had an underlying health condition. The Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said a woman in her...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

World

UK govt won’t release Assange amid virus

Julian Assange won’t be realised temporarily or have his US extradition hearing expedited under UK government plans to stave off coronavirus in prisons.

AAP Newswire
World

Concerns in China of virus second wave

Concerns are being raised in China of a second wave of coronavirus infections as travellers return from abroad and fuel new cases.

AAP Newswire
World

China reports 36 new virus cases

China has started to report asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire