World

UK PM admitted to hospital for tests

By AAP Newswire

Boris Johnson - AAP

1 of 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus, although his office said it was not an emergency admission.

"On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," Downing Street said on Sunday.

"This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus."

Johnson went into isolation at a flat in Downing Street on March 27 after announcing that he had tested positive and said on Friday he was staying there as he still had a high temperature.

"The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives," Downing Street said.

Latest articles

News

Woman in her 70s died from COVID-19 at GV Health

A woman in her 70s who was being treated for COVID-19 at Goulburn Valley Health has died. It is believed she recently returned from overseas and had an underlying health condition. The Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said a woman in her...

Madi Chwasta
News

Man saves woman from burning car in Coomboona

In what can only be described as an amazing act of heroism, Coomboona’s George Kontakos has saved a woman’s life after dragging her from a burning car. The incredible feat occurred last week on Trotter Rd, Coomboona with the unassuming hero simply...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Greater Shepparton Foundation gives $100 000 to students in region

The Greater Shepparton Foundation has awarded $100 000 in education and medical scholarships to students in the region so they can achieve their university dreams. More than $40 000 has been given to medical students as part of the Lift Off...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

World

UK govt won’t release Assange amid virus

Julian Assange won’t be realised temporarily or have his US extradition hearing expedited under UK government plans to stave off coronavirus in prisons.

AAP Newswire
World

Concerns in China of virus second wave

Concerns are being raised in China of a second wave of coronavirus infections as travellers return from abroad and fuel new cases.

AAP Newswire
World

China reports 36 new virus cases

China has started to report asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire