India lights candles to fight ‘darkness’

People across India have turned off the lights of their homes and lit candles and lamps in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to "challenge the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis".

In cities, towns and villages, families confined to their homes by a country-wide lockdown gathered at their doors, balconies and windows at 9pm on Sunday in a show of solidarity in the fight against the infectious virus.

Many lit candles and lamps and waved torches while others cheered to show their support in a gesture that lasted nine minutes.

Children and elders chanted "go, corona, go," as well as other spiritual and patriotic slogans.

"This brings us closer. It is also for peace and healing of the world afflicted by the deadly virus," a slum-dweller in Delhi told TV channels.

Some even burst firecrackers and blew into conches as earthen lamps were lit in scenes reminiscent of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Modi and other Indian leaders later tweeted photographs of themselves lighting lamps at their official residences in Delhi.

Modi also posted a short Sanskrit poem that, roughly translated, reads: "Salutations to the light of the lamp, which brings auspiciousness, health and prosperity and which destroys inimical feelings; Salutations to the light of the lamp."

In a video message on Friday, Modi said the exercise would invoke the "collective power" of India's 1.3 billion inhabitants and lift their spirits during the three-week lockdown.

In recent days, the pandemic has become cause for serious concern in India, which has recorded 3577 positive cases, including 83 deaths.