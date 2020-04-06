World

Indonesia govt mandates wearing face masks

By AAP Newswire

People wear face masks at Jakarta train station - AAP

People in Indonesia are now required to wear face masks when they are outside, the government has announced, as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 2273.

"Starting today, everyone has to wear face masks when going outside," government spokesman Achmad Yurianto said on Sunday, noting that "even asymptomatic people could be a virus spreader".

Citizens should wear washable cloth masks since surgical masks and N95 masks are for medical workers only.

Indonesia reported 181 new cases of infection on Sunday, according to Yurianto, while 14 more patients have recovered, bringing the total to 164.

The death toll rose to 198.

Health authorities have tested 9712 people to detect and to trace the spread of the virus, he added.

