US Dems may hold virtual convention: Biden

By AAP Newswire

Joe Biden - AAP

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the US Democratic presidential nomination, says the party may be forced to host a "virtual" nominating convention in August due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic Party already postponed its convention from July to August last week, citing worries over the outbreak that has prompted a majority of US states to order their residents to stay at home to contain the disease's spread.

"We may have to do a virtual convention," Biden said on ABC's This Week program.

"I think we should be thinking about that right now ... We may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in one place."

Biden and rival Senator Bernie Sanders have been forced off the campaign trail, and more than a dozen states have postponed their primary elections.

Wisconsin, however, plans to hold in-person voting on Tuesday despite calls for a delay.

After a series of victories in March, Biden has opened up a commanding lead in the number of delegates needed to secure the party's nomination to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November's general election.

