World

Trump says he may take anti-malaria drug

By AAP Newswire

US President Donald Trump - AAP

1 of 1

President Donald Trump has doubled down on his support for a drug that is still being tested to treat the coronavirus, saying he might take the medicine himself and encouraged others with doctor approval to do the same.

Trump's optimistic comments at his daily press briefing on Saturday about the benefits of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, reflected his tendency to put a positive spin on an issue even as data was still being gathered.

"I may take it," Trump said. "I'll have to ask my doctors about that, but I may take it." Trump has been tested twice for the coronavirus, according to the White House, and both times the results were negative.

The European Commission said this week that the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine treating COVID-19 had not been proven.

Other clinical studies showed it is not effective against COVID-19 and it can have dangerous side effects, as well as giving people false hope. The latter has led to widespread shortages of hydroxychloroquine for patients who need it to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Trump said the federal government had 29 million doses of the drug and was adding to its national stockpile. He said he had asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to lift a hold on a US order of the drug as well.

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency authorisation for the drug to be distributed from the national stockpile for doctors to prescribe to hospitalised COVID-19 patients, even as tests continue to be conducted and data collected.

"We're just hearing really positive stories and we're continuing to collect the data," Trump said.

Latest articles

Sport

Youth Academy - Gerald Corbo

In Tatura Soccer Club’s entirety, one man remains as the sole Ibis to defy the odds and fly to the top of the national footballing pyramid — Vince Lia. In the years since, supporters have been crying out for its next generational player...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Seymour Lions face pressure on to make final six again

SEYMOUR PHOTOS – Seymour (1).JPG (Jason Cole), Seymour (2).JPG (Kier Bol), D5A 5272. JPG (Zac Keogh) JOINED LEAGUE: 1940; 1976 TO PRESENT NICKNAME: LIONS GROUND: KINGS PARK CO-COACHES: BEN CLIFTON AND BEN DAVEY PRESIDENT: GERARD O’SULLIVAN...

Meg Saultry
Sport

Depth looks to be best asset for Rochester Tigers

ROCHESTER PHOTOS – Steven Stroobants. JPG (Steven Stroobants), D5A 8219. JPG (Dillon Williams), D5A 2539. JPG (Nathan Marrone) JOINED LEAGUE: 1913 to 1914, 1973 TO PRESENT NICKNAME: TIGERS GROUND: MOON OVAL COACH: STEVEN STROOBANTS PRESIDENT: JEFF...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

World

Concerns in China of virus second wave

Concerns are being raised in China of a second wave of coronavirus infections as travellers return from abroad and fuel new cases.

AAP Newswire
World

China reports 36 new virus cases

China has started to report asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

US huddles indoors as virus deaths spike

Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Nevada have instituted sweeping stay-at-home directives on a day when the US death toll from COVID-19 passed 4800.

AAP Newswire