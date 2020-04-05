China sees rise in new coronavirus cases

5370537724001

Mainland China has recorded 30 new coronavirus cases, up from 19 a day earlier as the number of cases involving travellers from abroad as well as local transmissions increased.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Sunday that 25 of the latest cases involved people who had entered from abroad, compared with 18 such cases a day earlier. Five new locally transmitted infections were also reported on Saturday, all in the southern coastal province of Guangdong, up from a day earlier.