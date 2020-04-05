Trump attacks intelligence official

World
Trump attacks intelligence officialBy AAP Newswire
US President Donald Trump says he had every right to fire the inspector general of the US intelligence community who was involved in triggering an impeachment probe of the president last year.
In a Saturday briefing with reporters, Trump said the official, Michael Atkinson, did a "terrible" job.
"That man is a disgrace ... he's a total disgrace," Trump said during the briefing with reporters.
In a letter to key lawmakers on Friday, Trump said he planned to remove Atkinson in 30 days.