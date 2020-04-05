World

Trump attacks intelligence official

By AAP Newswire

US President Donald Trump - AAP

1 of 1

US President Donald Trump says he had every right to fire the inspector general of the US intelligence community who was involved in triggering an impeachment probe of the president last year.

In a Saturday briefing with reporters, Trump said the official, Michael Atkinson, did a "terrible" job.

"That man is a disgrace ... he's a total disgrace," Trump said during the briefing with reporters.

In a letter to key lawmakers on Friday, Trump said he planned to remove Atkinson in 30 days.

Latest articles

Soccer

Coronavirus-free Tajikistan starts season

Tajikistan started a new soccer season, joining a small group of countries around the world where play has continued despite the coronavirus pandemic..

AAP Newswire
Soccer

EPL Liverpool furlough non-playing staff

Liverpool have announced they have placed some non-playing staff on furlough as the Premier League remains suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

EPL sides contemplate $A100m virus losses

English Premier League club Burnley have revealed they could miss out on at least $A100m due to the coronavirus shutdown. Others could be hit even harder.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Concerns in China of virus second wave

Concerns are being raised in China of a second wave of coronavirus infections as travellers return from abroad and fuel new cases.

AAP Newswire
World

China reports 36 new virus cases

China has started to report asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

US huddles indoors as virus deaths spike

Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Nevada have instituted sweeping stay-at-home directives on a day when the US death toll from COVID-19 passed 4800.

AAP Newswire