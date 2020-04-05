World

Gas blast kills one in Russian unit block

By AAP Newswire

Damaged apartment block - AAP

1 of 1

One person has died after a multi-storey residential building collapsed in a gas explosion near the Russian capital Moscow.

At least four other people were injured, the Russian agency Ria Novosti reported, citing the civil protection authorities.

The emergency services rescued several residents who were buried under the rubble. Around 200 people were brought to safety unharmed.

The explosion on Saturday occurred in the city of Orekhovo-Zuyevo, about 95 kilometres east of Moscow.

Images showed that several floors of the building had been destroyed.

The surrounding houses were not affected.

Such accidents occur more frequently in Russia because there is still a lot of infrastructure from the Soviet era and safety regulations are often not complied with.

There are currently strict curfews in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to concerns of a high death toll from the explosion.

The inhabitants of the city and the surrounding area may leave their flats and houses only in an emergency.

Latest articles

Contributed Photos

Goulburn Valley locals capture stunning sunrise

Locals were treated to a stunning sunrise on Tuesday. Here are some of the best pictures captured around the region

Shepparton News
Contributed Photos

Two family milestones celebrated

Two special family milestones were recently celebrated at Kialla Gardens. Shepparton’s Betty Caple and her son Alan marked turning 90 and 60 respectively with an afternoon tea on February 15. Alan celebrated his birthday in December, while Betty’s...

Shepparton News
Contributed Photos

Local Shepparton woman graduates university with two degrees

Shepparton’s Taylah Eastwell graduated from Deakin University on February 19 with a Bachelor of Law (Honours) and Bachelor of Art (Journalism) with distinction. She went to Bourchier St Primary School and Wanganui Park Secondary College. She is...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

World

Concerns in China of virus second wave

Concerns are being raised in China of a second wave of coronavirus infections as travellers return from abroad and fuel new cases.

AAP Newswire
World

China reports 36 new virus cases

China has started to report asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

US huddles indoors as virus deaths spike

Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Nevada have instituted sweeping stay-at-home directives on a day when the US death toll from COVID-19 passed 4800.

AAP Newswire